Mandan students build cabin out of shipping container for farmer

Students have been hard at work putting their skills to the test with their latest project.

KX met the Mandan students who are putting their talents to use.

All year long, about 25 Mandan high schoolers in the building trades course have been learning all types of techniques, receiving hands-on learning in carpentry and woodworking.

“It’s so critical. It’s real-life relevancy. It’s taking what they’ve learned, and what we consider the “academic land” and actually putting it into application,” said Jeff Rerick, the CTE & Technology Director at MPS.

Each student has their own reason for wanting to join the class and learn the skills and work that go into a building trade.

“It’s pretty cool for me anyways. I would just like to be able to do work on my house in the future. I don’t think I want to be a carpenter, but just to be able a handyman around my house,” explained Shane Leuer.

“I’m thinking about going into construction. My dad has his own business and I’m going to help him out in the future,” explained Carter Kilen.

Now they’ve created something very unique. Students have been constructing a two-bedroom, one bathroom hunting cabin out of a shipping container.

“We’re doing a lot of work, teamwork together, and everyone has helped out and did different roles and part of the job,” shared Kilen.

“It was interesting because everyone has different skill sets and levels of interest in it. So it was difficult having to work with different classes because you couldn’t have the communication with everyone. So it was definitely an interesting experience,” said Tucker Wiese.

Each day, students work hand in hand building walls, cabinets and installing electricity.

“To me, it will be a big accomplishment to have all of us work together and have one final project come out of it. And I think the classmates will feel the same way. And it will be kind of nice to get it down. So we could start working on more projects,” explained Dylan Koenig.

The class is expected to be finished with their project by the end of the semester and deliver it to the owner.

The cabin will soon belong to a farmer who funded the entire project — costing the school and students nothing.