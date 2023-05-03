MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan Public Works will begin flushing public fire hydrants starting May 8 and continuing at various times through summer.

City officials note fire hydrants are flushed to ensure they are working properly and to maintain the quality of the water supply by flushing out any sediment or rust and bringing fresh water to the ends of distribution lines.

As part of the hydrant flushing process, city residents may notice rusty water in their water lines. If this happens, officials say run water in a bathtub or through an outside water spigot until the water clears up.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call the Public Works Department at 701-667-3240.