Mandan Touch-A-Truck is back, and incorporating job recruitment

An event meant for kids is expanding to meet the needs of the entire community.

After a two year hiatus due to rain and COVID, the Mandan Touch-A-Truck event is back.

The event allows families and kids to get up close and personal to big rigs, first responder trucks and other heavy equipment.

But this year, for the adults they’ll also be incorporating job recruitment.

The Mandan Progress Organization says the one issue they continue to hear from the community is finding employees.

“We are going to equip the operators with buttons and the buttons with ask me about a job. And that’s an indicator to individuals, both adults and if we got high school students that are attending as well, to ask those folks with the buttons questions about employment opportunities,” said Dot Frank, the Executive Director for the MPO.

The event will take place on May 15 along Main Street.