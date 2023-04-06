DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A Mandan woman is in custody following a highway pursuit Monday on I-94 west of Dickinson.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, they and the Stark County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a reckless driver heading west on I-94 near Richardton.

A Stark County Deputy located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle did refused to stop and fled west on I-94.

Highway Patrol units dispatched spike strips and a law enforcement vehicle pushed the fleeing vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to an end west of Dickinson.

The suspect driver, 42-year-old Thersea Nelson, Mandan, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing police, driving while under suspension and reckless endangerment.

A preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for May 8.