Mandan woman given time served in drug conspiracy case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Mandan woman convicted of child neglect to supervised release after she pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Hope Althoff neglected her children while using drugs and took part in a drug trafficking scheme.

Federal charges of money laundering conspiracy and illegal use of communication facilities were dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Tuesday sentenced Althoff to the time she had already served, more than 300 days, and ordered her to spend three years on supervised release.

In August 2019, Althoff pleaded guilty to state charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor animal neglect. She was sentenced to two years of probation.