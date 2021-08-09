Mandan’s Raging Rivers Waterpark adjusting to staffing shortage

Mandan’s Raging Rivers is making adjustments to its hours as staffing the park has become an issue.

The park already faces challenges when inclement weather strikes. They closed their doors earlier Monday due to the rain.

Tyra Watson, the facility supervisor, says in order to operate, the park needs 20 people working the facility, and getting that many people scheduled has been a challenge.

“I think everyone is having a staff shortage. It is a little bit harder this year. Normally we try to adjust our hours in advance, but on the weekends especially, with people going out of town, preparing to move to college, we’re pretty short-staffed,” said Watson.

Watson also says safety is their biggest concern, and to stay up-to-date on any changes at the park, people should be checking their Facebook page rather than the website.

Starting Aug. 16, the park plans to shorten its hours to 12 to 5 p.m.

The last day of the season is the 22nd.