BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Get ready — North Dakota’s new mandatory seat belt law goes into effect in exactly one week.

Starting August 1, all occupants of a vehicle must wear a seat belt, regardless of where they are sitting in the vehicle.

Also on August 1, North Dakota’s seat belt law goes from secondary enforcement to primary enforcement. This means a person can be pulled over just for a seat belt violation.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, preliminary data for 2022 indicates 69 percent of crash fatalities in the state were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle.

The department also says research shows states that have primary seat belt enforcement have experienced up to a 10-12 percent increase in their observed seat belt use.

The primary seat belt law goes into effect at the same time an aggressive statewide traffic enforcement program starts and runs through August.

Called “Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic),” the program will encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.