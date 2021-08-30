Manitoba to provide $7.5M for International Peace Garden, matching funding provided by North Dakota

The Manitoba government has provided $7.5 million for infrastructure and facilities redevelopment plan at the International Peace Garden, matching funds provided by North Dakota’s government and Premier Brian Pallister, Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Monday.

According to a press release, the Manitoba funding fulfills a one-to-one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it approved a $3 million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one-time funds, for capital projects at the International Peace Garden.

“The @IntlPeaceGarden is a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship and co-operation between our two nations. Grateful to legislators in ND and Manitoba for their commitment to enhancing the gardens for generations to come,” Burgum wrote in a tweet.

The International Peace Garden was established in 1932 as a memorial to the peaceful co-existence of Canada and the United States. It covers 2,339 acres.