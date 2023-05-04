MANVEL, ND (KXNET) — A 79-year-old Manvel man was killed Wednesday night when his vehicle crashed into a rail car.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving west on 33rd Avenue Southeast near Manvel May 3 when he apparently sideswiped a rail car that was part of a train heading south.

The vehicle was dragged by the rail car for about a mile before it was dislodged from the train after hitting a railroad crossing tie.

Authorities say the driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.