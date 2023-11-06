BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Highway Department is warning motorists that the October snowfall has left many county gravel roads in dangerous driving conditions.

The issues are the result of snow melt on the roads and recent freezing and thawing temperatures.

“These conditions have created a situation in which the snow melt and recent moisture have saturated the gravel road beds and is causing severe rutting and dangerous driving condition,” county officials say.

The county is working on roadways that are accessible and will be addressing repairs as soon as conditions allow.

“We advise limited travel on gravel roadways until conditions improve.,” county officials advise.