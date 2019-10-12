Many roads remain closed across North Dakota

Saturday morning many roads across the state remain closed. However, the Highway Patrol and NDDOT have just OPENED I-29 from Fargo to the Canadian border as of 9:00 am.
As a reminder, the following closures and advisories are currently in place:
- US 2 CLOSED from Rugby to Grand Forks International Airport.
- I-94 CLOSED from Bismarck to Fargo.
- In the north central portion of the state, in and around Devils Lake, secondary state highways are IMPASSABLE and BLOCKED. Motorists SHOULD NOT TRAVEL!
- A No Travel Advisory remains in place for eastern areas of the state including Bismarck, Minot, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Casselton, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, and surrounding areas.
- A Travel Alert is still in effect for areas in southeastern North Dakota including Wahpeton and surrounding areas.