Masks still required on public transit, airports and hospitals

Masks are no longer a requirement at many places and businesses across the state.

But there are some exceptions to the statewide mask mandate being dropped.

You must wear one at the airport and on public transportation like city buses.

Minot’s Public Information Officer Derek Hackett says those facilities are regulated by federal agencies and federally funded.

If you don’t have one, they are available on buses.

And if you refuse to wear one, you will be asked to leave.

“It could be considered trespassing if you’re not adhering to the rules. We’re not going to go down that road, likely. We haven’t had any real problems so far with the requirements on buses or in the airport, yet. Nothing that escalates beyond, you know, something managed from the facilities,” Hackett said.

Face masks are also still required at hospitals and nursing homes.