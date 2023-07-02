Minot, N.D. (KXNET) — One of North Dakota’s very own has made it to the big leagues. Mason Morelli of Minot is signing on with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Las Vegas Golden Knights for his first-ever NHL deal.

Morelli, who grew up in Minot, graduated from Minot High School and played for the Minotauros, got the news Saturday night.

After Morelli’s local hockey career, he took his talents to the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then was called up to play in the AHL, the minor league for the NHL, and went on to play for the Hershey Bears. Morelli was a key player for the Bears, ending his career there with 24 goals, 55 assists, and just recently, a historical Calder Cup championship win that ended in game 7 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“We had the best support system ever behind us,” said Mason Morelli. “It was just a really really special thing to come back from that and kind of be the underdogs in a way, and to accomplish that. It was very, very, very special. And it’s just a big testament to my teammates and our coaches in Hershey. I just am very thankful that you guys have been able to experience this with me and be on this ride with me. And I’m also really excited to bring the cup home to Minot, We’re going to have a little bit of a party.”

Now he’s continuing his hockey career at an even higher level with the Golden Knights. His deal with Vegas is a two-year, two-way contract, where he could play for the Knights’ AHL and/or NHL team.

The cherry on top of Morelli getting the call that his lifelong dream of becoming an NHL hockey player is coming true is that he got to celebrate it with his friends and family right here in North Dakota.

He said, “It’s just been so special getting to share with my close friends and family. It’s been a pretty fun past 24 hours. I just want to thank my family and my friends, you guys, it’s been pretty freaking cool. And I’m thankful for every second that’s been happening in the last week and a half.”

Morelli says he plans to train in Omaha this summer and will make his big move to Las Vegas later this year.

From all of us at KX News, Congratulations Mason!