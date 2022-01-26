Massive data center to be built near Williston

Williston is set to become the latest hub for high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced during a news conference Wednesday morning one of the world’s largest data centers, FX Solutions (a Montana-based Company) is building a data center on a 77-acre site west of the city.

The governor said the Atlas Power Data Center is part of a $1.9 billion, multi-year project that will require more than 100 workers during the two-year construction period.

The data center will create about 30 permanent jobs, according to FX Solutions President Richard Tabish.

“It’s going to be one of the largest single location data centers in the world. This is a major investment that’s occurring. It’s going to further cement North Dakota’s growing reputation as a global hub for data centers, and those data centers can be used for a lot of things, cryptocurrency mining of course,” said Burgum.

The first phase of the project will consist of 16 buildings housing tens of thousands of servers that will conduct high-performance computing using 240 megawatts of electricity. Phases 2 and 3 call for expanding to 500 megawatts and then 700 megawatts, adding additional buildings and servers.

Sitework for the first phase of the project started earlier this month. A 100-by-400-foot inflatable dome will be erected to allow for construction through the winter months.

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative will supply power to the data center. An electrical substation is already built near the data center with available capacity.