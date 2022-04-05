The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dickinson man shortly after midnight on Tuesday on felony warrants after two pursuits and searches spanning multiple counties.

Matthew Kostelecky was reported to be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet truck when police conducted an initial search in Hettinger County, Slope County and south of Dickinson, according to a press release.

Police found Kostelecky in the area of 116th Ave. SW and 44th St. in Dickinson where they say he fled and hid. They weren’t able to locate him during this search but received word he found another vehicle and fled again.

He was pursued a second time where he eventually surrendered and was taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center, police say.

Kostelecky was charged with terrorizing.

During the search, police say an advisory reverse 911 phone call was mistakenly sent out to the entire county when it was meant to only be sent out to residents within a two-mile radius of the area. Police apologized for any confusion this may have caused.