McLean County Sheriff’s Office set to host public auction this weekend

Items from all across McLean County will be up for grabs as a public auction takes place this weekend.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual auction after having to cancel it last year due to the pandemic — meaning they have double the collection they typically would, including a wide range of cars.

“We have abandoned vehicles that are alongside of the road we tow. No one ever comes and gets. We have some that are involved in pursuits or other crimes, drug trafficking, burglaries. We’ve seized vehicles in the crime,” explained Patrol Lt. Justin Krohmer.

This week’s auction will have everything you could possibly think of, from tractors to ATVs and guns.

“Hunters that lose their shotguns on the side of the road, people turn it. Nobody ever comes and gets it. We do sell those after a certain amount of times,” explained Krohmer.

With over 200 items up for auction to the public, they are expecting it to be an all-day process.

The money raised in the sales goes straight back to the county’s general fund account and used where necessary.

“The county shop or the sheriff’s department or the courthouse or whatever, it’s money that we can use that won’t have to budget, which turns into taxes for the citizens here,” explained Krohmer.

Krohmer says every year selling items like old sheriff vehicles helps purchase new ones for the department.

This year they also have a large selection of toy collectibles from next door in Sheridan County. The money from those items will be returned to Sheridan.

The auction will take place this Saturday in Garrison at 10 a.m.

