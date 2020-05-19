McQuade’s 2020 charity softball tournament canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The largest three-day charity softball tournament in the United States has been canceled for 2020.

The Sam McQuade Sr. – Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament Board of Directors announced the decision Tuesday morning.

It would have been the event’s 45th annual celebration.

“It breaks my heart to cancel the tournament entirely for the first time since 1976, but after guidance from the state, health officials and local softball associations, this was really the only decision we could make,” said Shannon McQuade-Ely, Secretary/Treasurer for the McQuade Softball Board of Directors, and President of McQuade Distributing Co. “This is more than a simple softball tournament, it takes a lot of people to run it and to serve the main mission, which is raising money for local charities.”

The board of directors said pushing the tournament back to a later date or running a tournament over a few different weekends was impossible due to logistics with umpires, teams and volunteers.

Each year the tournament relies on many out-of-state umpires in order to support the nearly 500 teams that participate.

“With quarantine measures in place after returning home from out-of-state travel in some states, there were several umpires who were unable to make the trip to the tournament this year,”said Tournament Co-Director Mike Wolf. “From Nebraska alone, there were approximately 20-25 umpires who normally come to our tournament, they were not going to be able to attend the tournament this year because of a 14-day quarantine requirement when they returned home.”

Dick Gulmon, USA Softball of North Dakota State Commissioner, calls the decision a hard one to take.

“The McQuade Charity Tournament has been the crown jewel of USA Softball, not only in North Dakota but in the United States,” he said. “For softball people, there is simply nothing like the experience you have when you come to the McQuade.”

“I believe that the board of directors made an extremely hard, but correct decision,” said Tim R. Watts, Nebraska State Umpire-in-Chief and 2016 McQuade Softball Volunteer Hall of Fame Inductee. “This will help protect the teams, umpires, parks staff, volunteers and the communities of Bismarck and Mandan from the possible spread that could occur. I know there will be people upset, but safety of those people comes first.”

The board of directors is still looking at ways that some charity money can be raised for 2020. Teams that have already sent in their registration fees will be notified of repayment options.

The nation’s largest non-profit, single weekend slow-pitch softball tournament was founded in 1976 by Sam McQuade Sr., of McQuade Distributing Co., Inc., a local beer distributor.

In the first year of the tournament, over $1,000 was raised for charity and the event brought 103 teams in 4 divisions to the Bismarck area.

Since then, the event has grown to over 475 teams and raised over $140,000 in total donations for more than 70 local charities and organizations in 2019.