McVille wins best tasting tap water in North Dakota

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

Attendees of the 93rd annual North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference voted McVille as the best tasting tap water in North Dakota on Wednesday.

Conference attendees selected Bismarck, Valley City and McVille as the top three contenders in a blind taste test.

The final judging was completed by Kevin Wallevand, WDAY TV reporter; Tammy Swift, columnist and features reporter at The Forum newspaper; and Tom Kunetz, Water Environment Federation (WEF) past president.

The North Dakota chapter of the American Water Works Association puts on the Drinking Water Taste Test during the North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference each year.

Past winners include Lisbon (2019), Bismarck (2018), Lisbon (2017), Mandan (2016), Valley City (2015), Fargo (2014), Medina (2013), Mayville (2012), Fargo (2011), Mayville (2010), Valley City (2009), Enderlin (2008), Grand Forks (2007), and Minot (2006).

The conference was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.