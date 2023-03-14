BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With snowfall creeping toward record totals for the year, Montana-Dakota Utilities is urging customers to check and clear access to their gas meters and furnace vents.

If meters and vents get buried under the snow, the accumulations can possibly cause the meter and regulator to malfunction and vents to get clogged, trapping exhaust inside.

Also, anyone operating snow removal equipment needs to be aware of objects buried under the snow, which can include natural gas meters and risers.

If you believe snow and ice damage has occurred around your meter set, you’re asked to call Montana-Dakota at 1-800-638-3278 so the problem can be repaired.