Montana-Dakota Utilities reports it has restored power to all but about 200 customers nearly a week after a powerful weekend storm toppled power poles and damaged transmission lines across a wide area of northwest North Dakota.

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson says power was restored Wednesday evening to Crosby, representing about 755 customers.

Crews are concentrating on distribution/transmission line repairs from Crosby west to Ambrose; from Crosby south to Corinth; and from Williston north to a substation between Zahl and Appam.

Hanson says the damage on the distribution lines that serve Zahl, Appam and Hanks is extensive, which is why it will take longer to restore service to those communities.

The projected timeline for restoring service to the remaining 205 customers without power: