MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been a fun and busy season at Medora and officials there say they’re expecting even more crowds to come throughout the summer. But this year, there’s one more thing to celebrate.

Medora is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Theodore Roosevelt’s famous Charge up Kettle Hill, from the Battle of San Juan Hill, in 2023. The event will be featured in both the Meodra Musical and the Teddy Roosevelt show downtown.

At the Rough Rider’s show, the audience gets to ask ‘Teddy Roosevelt’ himself questions, and learn a little bit about the history of the real-life president in the process. With plenty of kids days coming in the summer, it’s an event everyone can enjoy.

“July first through eighth is our Kids Wish Week,” said the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation’s Digital Media Strategist Alix Johnson, “and that whole week kids are free at the Medora Musical. We have lots of fun activities during that week, including a fun scavenger hunt where folks can run around town and take Polaroid pictures.”

Some weekends, Medora warns, will be busier than others, like Fourth of July Weekend and the Weekend of August 4th — better known as National Park Free Entrance Day.