Medora fire update and the road to recovery

Last week’s fire burned around 3,000 acres near one of North Dakota’s top tourism spots.

The fire is 100 percent contained, but officials say they will be out over the next few days monitoring and making sure nothing reignites.

We spoke with a district ranger who says they will be going through the area looking for damages like burned fences.

She says it will be a joint effort to funding rebuilding projects.

Also over the few days, they will be doing a BAER assessment, which is a Burned Area Emergency Rehabilitation assessment of the landscape.

“Do we have areas that we’re going to have excessive erosion? Where the water when rains come, is it going to wash and wash the soil away or cause damage to roads or other infrastructure? We’ll also be looking to see if we have any in danger species habitat that was damaged that we need to repair,” explained Misty Hays, the Medora district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

Hays says grassland systems like this one recover fairly quickly from fire and says in a few years you may not even be able to tell there was a fire in the area.

Hays also says weather will play a key role in the recovery process.

The area, affected by the wildfire, is closed.

This includes the Buffalo Gap Trail and the Maah Daah Hey Trail.

