Medora under evacuation as wildfire spreads

4/1/21, 7:14 p.m.

Over 9,600 acres have burned, according to Robert Schilling with the U.S. Forest Service. As of now, he says their concerns of buildings being hit are not serious, and they are “doing everything they can” to keep that from happening, though said the fire is moving “at a good clip,” meaning quickly.

4/1/21, 6:26 p.m.

Kasey Hester, whose dad is helping fight the Medora fire, shared these photos with us. She said they were taken up the road from Chateau de Mores State Historic Site.















4/1/21, 6:04 p.m.

A downed power line is said to be the cause of the fire in Medora, Deputy Sheriff Dean Wyckoff, of Billings County, said.

Wyckoff informed KX News that the fire is not contained as of 6 p.m., and he estimates over 2,000 acres have burned. The fire started by West River Road, then moved toward Medora.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries at this time.

4/1/21, 5:44 p.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide wildfire emergency, just minutes after Medora was called to evacuate due to growing fire and smoke.

Burgum said the North Dakota National Guard will deploy two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to help fight the Medora fire. The U.S. Forest Service, with the North Dakota Forest Service, requested the National Guard helicopters with water buckets to help.

4/1/21, 5:37 p.m.

Both east and west entrances from I-94 into Medora are temporarily closed, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

There will be no incoming access to the I-94 Business Loop until further notice.

4/1/21, 5:11 p.m.

Medora is being evacuated as a wildfire southwest of the town is actively spreading.

Justin Fisk with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation confirmed Thursday that Medora is being evacuated due to “considerably” increasing smoke over the last hour.

The U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands also posted on Facebook that local, state and federal officials are on scene. They ask you please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to easily access the fire.

This is a developing story.