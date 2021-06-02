Meet Brooke Williams, our new KX News evening anchor

We welcomed back, and welcomed, Brooke Williams to KX News!

Brooke started at KX in Williston a few years ago, and is now joining us again — but this time as our new evening anchor.

When asked why she came back?

“It’s pretty simple. I feel like life leads you where you need to be when you need to be there. And I feel like there’s still people for me to meet here, places to explore, things to do so I’m looking forward to it,” Brooke said.

And if you missed her on Studio 701 this morning, watch her welcome segment again below to find out three fun facts about her!