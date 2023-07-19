BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced the four finalists for the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The four finalists, as well as their schools and subjects, are listed below.

Sheila Peterson — Physical Education Teacher, Wachter Middle School (Bismarck)

Trisha Schaefer — Sixth-Grade Math Teacher, Erik Ramstad Middle School (Minot)

Andee Mattson — Music Teacher, Ely Elementary (Rugby)

Megan Wasness — English Teacher, Central Middle School (Devils Lake)

Each of the four chosen teachers was among the 2023 County Teachers of the Year. The finalists are currently undergoing a series of interviews with a review committee (composed of school administrators, teachers, school boards, Government departments, and more) who will then select the winner of the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award. The winner will then compete for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year award in the Fall.

“The North Dakota teacher of the year finalists exemplify the best of dedication and excellence in education,” Baesler stated in a press release. “Educators are humble by nature, but they deserve our praise and recognition. Their impact resonates far beyond their classrooms, shaping futures and inspiring generations. With utmost admiration, I applaud each finalist for their unwavering commitment and positive influence on students, colleagues, and communities. They set a shining example for the entire profession. Congratulations to these individuals who embody the very best in education.”

2024’s Teacher of the Year will be announced by Baesler, as well as Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller, during an announcement ceremony on Thursday, September 28 in the State Capitol’s Memorial Hall. The event is free and open for the public to attend.