Meet the Bismarck restaurant owner competing on Top Chef

You may know Stephanie Miller as the chef and owner of Butterhorn in Bismarck, and soon, you’ll get to see her compete against 14 other contestants on the latest season of Top Chef in Houston.

Miller grew up in a large family and began cooking for everyone by herself at a young age — she’s the youngest in her family, to be exact.

She attended college at the University of North Dakota for pre-medical, but switched gears and attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis, according to her bio on Bravo’s website. After, she became executive chef at Italian Eatery, which was named Minneapolis’ Best Italian in 2016 by Mpls St. Paul Magazine.

Miller moved back to Bismarck and opened Butterhorn and another restaurant, Shelter Belt, with her husband Shane.

Each restaurant focuses on the history of North Dakota with menu items like lefse, bison and kuchen.

Season 19 of Top Chef airs Thursday, March 3 at 8/7c.