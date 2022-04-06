In a special Wednesday school board meeting, Dr. Richard Faidley was named Williston Basin School District #7’s newest superintendent.

Dr. Faidley has 32 years of experience in education and has served as superintendent of Wilson School District in Pennsylvania for the last five years. Throughout his career, he served in a variety of roles, including teaching, school administration and district administration including superintendent, associate superintendent and executive director of student services.

He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arizona.

The vote was six to zero in favor of Dr. Faidley.

He will step into his new role in July.

A special election will be held on April 19 to fill one vacancy on the school board, following Thomas Kalil’s resignation in December.

In October 2021, former Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake was placed on administrative leave following accusations of discrepancies in funds used to support the creation of District 7.

Dr. Thake submitted his resignation on Nov. 12, 2021. The board accepted his resignation three days later. Lori Olson, the assistant superintendent, has been overseeing the school district in the meantime.