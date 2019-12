The Burleigh County Commission has rescheduled a meeting regarding a consent vote for refugee resettlement in the region.

It’s a decision communities across the state and nation must make following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

The original meeting on Monday, December 2nd was canceled due to overcrowding.

The meeting has since been moved to Monday, December 9th at 6 p.m. at Horizon Middle School.

There is only one item on the agenda.