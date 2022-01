Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson says he can’t confirm that the body found during a mid-January search was that of 26-year-old Katelynn Berry of Sidney, Montana. However, her family has run an obituary and scheduled memorial services for Friday.

Berry went missing in late December. A search for her was conducted on Jan. 20 when a volunteer found human remains. After, the search was suspended.

Dynneson says officials are still waiting to learn the cause and manner of death.