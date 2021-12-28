Men’s Winter Refuge seeks volunteers to help make deliveries to shelter residents

This year, the Men’s Winter Refuge has provided shelter to more than 240 men in the Minot area.

As winter has just begun, the refuge is in need of volunteers to help deliver food and other essentials to those in need. That’s because those utilizing services aren’t at the home they typically would be. Instead, they’re lodging at different hotels in Minot because of COVID-19.

Some are also living in other shelters provided by other charity organizations.

Each day, these residents receive warm food and in order to do that, the organization needs the help of more volunteers, according to Executive Director Mike Zimmer.

“Right now, our main activity for volunteers is bringing meals to our guys at the hotels. We have a website called the meal train and if anybody is interested in helping out just go to meal train dot com. There’s a calendar on there you just pick what night you want to bring a meal,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer is urging any man in need of shelter or food and hygiene items to reach out to them.