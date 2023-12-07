STANTON, ND (KXNET) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy killed Wednesday night as the result of a crash into his patrol vehicle.

He is Paul Martin, 53, Beulah, an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin,” a statement from Sheriff Terry Ternes reads. “He is our beloved brother in law enforcement, a husband, father, and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken. We will put one foot in front of the other and move forward slowly, honoring all the wishes humanly possible of his wife and family.”

Martin was killed as law enforcement was pursuing a vehicle taken from Bismarck earlier in the evening. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, during the pursuit, the suspect veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach five miles west of Hazen on Highway 200.

The Highway Department says the Sheriff’s Office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time. Martin was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck. The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into Martin, killing him. At the time, he was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in attempt to end the pursuit.

The suspect, identified as Ian Cramer, was taken into custody, transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to the McLean County Detention Center in Washburn.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and charges are

pending.