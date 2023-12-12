STANTON, ND (KXNET) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has released updated details for the upcoming funeral for fallen Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin, who died in the line of duty on December 6.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, at Beulah High School, 204 5th St NW. Due to limited seating, the funeral will be livestreamed on CBS and the KX website with coverage starting at 12:45 p.m. CT.

Doors at the Beulah High School will open to the public at 11:30 a.m., with final seating completed at 12:30 p.m.. The public is asked to use the northeast corner entrance, which is the district office (Door #7) and to park along the street due to limited parking lot spaces.

For security purposes, no backpacks, large bags, or purses will be allowed. The public may park in the south parking lot of the elementary school (north of high school) and also at the New Life Worship Center, located at 416 7th St NW in Beulah (northwest of high school). The public may also use public street parking.

Local first responders will form a procession from the high school to the Barbot Funeral Home after the service. The public is encouraged to show community support along the procession route in Beulah. It will leave Beulah High School on 7th Street NW and travel east to 2nd Avenue NE. The procession will then travel south on 2nd Avenue NE to Main Street W. The procession will turn west on Main Street W and travel towards highway 49. It will turn north on highway 49 and end at Barbot Funeral Home.

Final internment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a later date.