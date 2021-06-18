Meridian gets more time to begin refinery construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have set another deadline for Meridian Energy Group to begin construction on its $1 billion oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park or risk losing its permit.

Meridian’s permit from the state Department of Environmental Quality was set to expire last Saturday unless construction had begun on the Davis Refinery.

Earlier this month the company asked for an extension on that deadline, citing delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and litigation.

Regulators granted an extension until Sept. 12 to start construction, a month short of what Meridian had requested.