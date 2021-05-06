MHA Nation bringing awareness to MMIW with Minot community walk

People in the community are bringing awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman.

According to recent studies, Indigenous women are murdered 10 times higher than all other ethnicities.

To shine a light on the issue, the MHA West Segment Minot Community Outreach Office is holding its third annual MMIW walk.

The free event will be a chance to educate the community on current issues and different ways they can be fixed.

Those involved tell us in years passed attendance has been overwhelming and that’s the hope again for this year.

“There’s not enough awareness out there. There are thousands of unsolved cases and we want it to be made more aware so that everyone counts. It’s something that we are passionate about,” MHA Nation Community Outreach Director, Dusty Jackson said.

The event is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oak Park in Minot.

You’re encouraged to wear red, which represents the silenced missing and murdered individuals.