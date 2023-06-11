New Tow, N.D. (KXNET) — Three Affiliated Tribe leaders are spending $5M on a new venture. But it’s not on a property this time around. Friday, tribal leaders announced the purchase of the Plaza/Wabek Pipeline from Enbridge. This purchase is through Thunder Butte Petroleum Services Inc., an MHA holding company.

The oil pipeline is located in the Plaza and Wabek fields in Montrail and Ware counties and travels to one of Enbridge’s oil terminals in Stanley, according to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Scientific and Technical Information. The pipeline is 31 miles long and can transport nearly 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

It’s not currently functioning, but leaders say, they are working to make it operational within a year. According to the Department of mineral resources, there are more than 2,600 active oil and gas wells on the reservation producing around 144,000 barrels of oil per day, in February.

MHA Nation and Enbridge leaders say this business partnership will enhance economic opportunity on the Fort Berthold Reservation. They also say the agreement opens doors for MHA Nation to become the first tribal shipper on the Enbridge system.