With election season ramping up in North Dakota, more and more candidates are announcing plans to run.

Some districts look a little different this year though, due to redistricting.

That includes District 4 which encompasses MHA’s reservation: Fort Berthold.

During the special legislative session in November, lawmakers approved a map that splits that district into two parts so that each part elects one representative.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said that would improve the chances of electing someone to better represent the tribe.

Though he says he doesn’t expect a tribal member to get elected this election cycle necessarily, he says it’s much more likely in the future.

“I would be greatly surprised if we didn’t have a candidate that might be native that would have a strong chance to become elected in the next cycle,” Fox said.

He says overall, getting a tribal member elected isn’t as important as having someone who represents the area’s interests.