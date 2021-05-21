MHA Nation holds law enforcement appreciation day

Our brave men and women in blue received a little appreciation from the MHA Nation.

To show thanks, law enforcement agencies that serve on the Fort Berthold Reservation were treated with gifts and free food.

Chairman Mark Fox and Councilwoman Monica Mayer spoke at the event in New Town and shared the importance that law enforcement agencies play on the reservation.

One organizer says it’s been a few years since they’ve shown appreciation like this, and to him, it means the world to bring it back.

“I’ve got family in law enforcement, prior military experience. I love to be around all of these law enforcement officers, you know, they all put their family aside to protect and serve,” Drug Awareness Program Coordinator Taylor Bradley said.

Bradley says they plan to make this event bigger and better in the years to come.