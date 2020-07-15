MHA Nation sues the Department of the Interior over property and mineral rights

MHA Nation is suing the US government over mineral rights under the Missouri River.

And more than $100 Million is already hanging in the balance.

KX News has been following this story, and tonight we know the Tribe is asking for the mineral rights back through the Court of Federal Claims.

More than 80 years ago, the Department of Interior ruled mineral rights on the Fort Berthold Reservation belonged to the tribe. However, the Department of the Interior in May overruled the property rights issue and gave the land to the State of North Dakota.

MHA Chairman Mark Fox says the Department of the Interior is supposed to be a trustee of Native Americans. He says it’s their duty to protect tribal lands, not to play into politics.