Midco will invest $500 million to expand fiber network

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Midwestern network and technology services provider says it plans to invest $200 million to upgrade and expand its fiber network in North Dakota.

Midco says it’s part of a larger $500 million investment to its network in the upper Midwest that will benefit telehealth, education, government operations and remote working.

Upgrading to 10-gigabit speed by 2030 is a goal that the cable provider has been working toward the past couple years.

But, CEO Pat McAdaragh says the company now plans to do it sooner with the upgrade beginning in earnest next year.