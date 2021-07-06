Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. to host BisMan triathlon

This Saturday the Mighty Missouri Coffee Co is hosting the BisMan triathlon

The Mighty Missouri Coffee Company is hosting the BisMan triathlon this year.

The race will be held at McDowell Dam Recreation Area on Saturday.

The race begins with a 500-meter swim, then 13 miles of biking and finishes with a 3.1-mile run. 150 people are expected to compete in the triathlon this weekend. Individuals can register for $90 or teams for $180.

“The people who are doing this are doing it with a goal in mind and it’s a really encouraging race. It’s one of those few races where if someone passes you they might say like congrats, keep going, you know, it’s not really one person against another, it’s you against yourself,” Mighty Missouri Coffee co-owner Brian Jackson said.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and sign-ups end Thursday.

To sign up or learn more about this event check out their website at https://mightymissouri.com/pages/bismantri