Mike Motschenbacher to run for District 47 Republican nomination

Mike Motschenbacher plans to run for the Republican nomination to represent District 47 in the North Dakota House of Representatives, he announced Tuesday.

Motschenbacher says he plans to focus on the community as it relates to jobs, taxes and crime, if he wins.
This will not be his first election as he previously ran for Bismarck City Commission in 2006 and again in 2014.

Motschenbacher is a graduate of Washburn High School and earned a degree in Electronics Technology from Bismarck State College.

He and his wife have four children together, ages 11 to 18.

