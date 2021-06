Temperatures will remain around seasonal averages heading into the weekend, as showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the weekend. Cloud cover will keep sunshine from warming up, however heading into the workweek, temperatures will warm back up to the 80s and 90s across the state.

Breezy conditions will accompany those warm temperatures to begin next week.

The likelihood of any storms turning strong to severe this weekend is relatively low.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea