Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/6/2021

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Mike’s Full Forecast 3/6/2021
Video
Local woman stresses the urgency of passing a third stimulus relief package
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Business Beat: Noodlezip to open new dining area this Spring
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Girls WDA Basketball Tournament: Century wins WDA title; Jamestown and Legacy punch tickets to state
Video
Top Stories
Class B Basketball: Wilton-Wing falls in the state semifinals, will play for third on Saturday
Video
WDA Basketball: Minot knows the job is not done after making it to the state tournament
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Girl’s State Basketball Tournament
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: WDA Regional Tournament
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/6/2021
Top Stories
by:
Mike Dandrea
Posted:
Mar 6, 2021 / 08:50 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2021 / 08:50 PM CST
Recent Videos
WDA Girl's Basketball Tournament
Video
Class B Basketball
Video
Minot Boy's Basketball
Video
Remarkable Recovery
Video
The Most Unlikely Pair
Video
Friday, March 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Crumbl Cookies
Video
Noodlezip
Video
VFW Dinner
Video
Vaccine Side Effect Concerns
Video
Alzheimer's & Minorities
Video
Hwy 1806
Video
Simons' Lawyer
Video
Roller Skating Returns
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/5
Video
FURRY FRIDAY MAR 5
Video
NDC MAR 5
Video
DOUBLE FATAL ANAMOOSE
Video
FNF Pt 1
Video
FNF Pt. 2
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
1 death, 81 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 668
Officer’s trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died
‘The heaviness of my heart was gone’: Williston woman able to walk again with no pain 9 years after injury
Video
Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval
Video
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota Long Term Care Association President says it’s a privilege to hold position
Video
Emmons County joins other locations with burn bans and fire emergencies
Girls WDA Basketball Tournament: Century wins WDA title; Jamestown and Legacy punch tickets to state
Video
Latest Stories
Mike’s Full Forecast 3/6/2021
Video
James Leiman takes over as Commerce Commissioner
1 death, 81 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 668
Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas
Local woman stresses the urgency of passing a third stimulus relief package
Video
More Local News