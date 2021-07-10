Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 7/10/21

Shower chances have pretty much fizzled out going into Saturday evening, and now more clear conditions are expected over the next 24 hours. Winds will begin to shift in the south, and that will bring up some of our temperatures.

We are slightly ahead of our monthly average for precipitation in various parts of the state, which is a good sign, and there are a few chances for on and off showers in the forecast.

Temperatures in the west will warm up considerably, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s possible for far western North Dakota and eastern Montana. Central North Dakota will not warm up quite as much to begin the week, as temperatures will mainly remain in the mid to upper 80s.

An upper-level ridge is expected to flatten out by the beginning of the workweek, and will allow for more zonal flow, and temperatures will mainly stay around average, with those on and off chances for showers.

