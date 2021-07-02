Millions expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend

This weekend, millions of people are expected to hit the roadways to celebrate the Fourth of July.

According to AAA, more than 47 million people are going to travel either by plane or car. Travel numbers are expected to be just about fully recovered after the downfall brought about by the pandemic.

And with so much travel, Director of Public Affairs with AAA Gene LaDoucer is warning travelers to be patient this weekend.

“A lot of people may be learning how to travel all over again cause there has been a lot of rules that have changed over the last 12-18 months, things have changed considerably,” LaDoucer said. “So people maybe a little confused, they may get a little bit anxious so pack a little bit of patience”

The busiest travel days are expected to be Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5 as people head back home.