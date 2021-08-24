Millions of acres of land across North Dakota now electronically posted

Our million acres of land have now been posted electronically — something for hunters to watch this fall.

Landowners in North Dakota can now post their land online for no trespassing.

The 4 million acres is less than 10 percent of the state’s land.

Even if hunters don’t see a “no trespassing sign,” they can’t go on the land posted on this map.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says the program is a first of its kind in the nation.

Outreach Biologist Doug Leier tells WDAY it’s another step to get ready for hunting this fall.

“Getting your self ready, getting your shotgun ready, getting your decoys ready, you also need to prepare, functionally, in terms of having the maps in front of you. You can access it through your smartphone,” Leier said.

The electronic postings map is for land you cannot hunt on.

Private land you can hunt — or plots land — on is a separate map.

Both are available online on the NDGF website.