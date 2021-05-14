Mineral Resources Director says governor’s carbon-neutral goal will be a challenge

North Dakota’s Director of Mineral Resources gave an update on the state’s oil production for the month of March.

The state produced about 25,000 more barrels of oil a day in March than it did in February. The state is now 73 wells away from the record of operating wells, which was in March of last year, at 16,280.

Director Lynn Helms also commented on Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal for the state to go carbon neutral by the year 2030.

He says it will be a big challenge over the next nine years but could be feasible with the proper framework, and more employees at the Department of Mineral Resources.

“Impact-wise — major impacts here at DMR. We’re the carbon storage people, and right now we have one employee that does that. I expect that won’t be enough over the next decade. We’ll be looking to beef up that department,” Helms said.

Helms also says there are 95 additional wells that need to be plugged, which will likely happen by the end of this year.