Ministry on the Margins helping tackle COVID-19 vaccine needs in homeless population

One local organization is doing what it can to ensure those in the homeless community don’t fall through the cracks when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck has been working since day one to ensure people understand the importance of mitigation.

Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson says the education began with masks and supplying those to people who needed one.

Now it’s vaccines, educating and showing people who typically do not have access to adequate healthcare that it’s available right now.

“The first thing we try to do about the vaccines is to help them to see that this is a preventative, caring choice for themselves and for their families,” explained Sister Atkinson.

Ministry on the Margins is going as far as hosting a mass vaccine event this coming week.

The organization will be bringing in three nurses from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to vaccinate those in the community who may not have access to a shot.

Sister Atkinson says comfort and familiarity are key.

“For the people who are homeless and who are marginal living on our edges if you say it will be at Ministry on the Margins, most of them know where it is. And it’s that comfortable place,” said Sister Atkinson.

The first clinic will be April 22.

As an incentive and to help with travel they will also be providing gas cards.