Minnesota-based Marvin expanding operations in North Dakota, creating 300 jobs

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based window and door maker is expanding its operations in Fargo, North Dakota.

Marvin plans to build a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo.

The expansion is expected to create 300 new jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area was 1.8% in November, according to the most recent federal data.

There were three job openings for every unemployed person in the state last fall.

Warroad, Minnesota-based Marvin first opened a factory in Fargo 25 years ago. It now has six facilities in the area that employ 1,700 people.

Marvin also announced it is bumping its starting wage from $18.50 to $20 an hour and giving new hires access to benefits on the first day.