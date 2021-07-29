Minnesota co-ops to vote on Coal Creek Station sale to Rainbow Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota electric company that wants to sell its coal-fueled power plant in North Dakota expects to know Friday if its member utility cooperatives will endorse the deal.

Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy announced last month it would buy Great River Energy’s Coal Creek Station. The deal includes Great River purchasing electricity over the next decade from the new owner.

The companies have not publicly disclosed terms of the deal that includes an associated transmission line.

Great River supplies electricity to 28 rural Minnesota cooperatives. A company spokeswoman says two-thirds of the cooperatives are required to endorsed the sale.

